Which institution holds the most shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) is -43.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.60 and a high of $32.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IART stock was last observed hovering at around $13.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15%.

Currently trading at $12.83, the stock is -1.75% and -15.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing -8.23% at the moment leaves the stock -36.55% off its SMA200. IART registered -58.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.1054 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.22125.

The stock witnessed a -6.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.31%, and is -2.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) has around 4396 employees, a market worth around $997.05M and $1.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.22. Profit margin for the company is -1.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.60% and -60.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.99%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.52% this year

319.0 institutions hold shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART), with institutional investors hold 112.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.71M, and float is at 65.57M with Short Float at 8.20%. Institutions hold 96.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 11.25 million shares valued at $327.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.5376 of the IART Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.77 million shares valued at $226.5 million to account for 10.0412 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 5.5 million shares representing 7.1032 and valued at over $160.23 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 5.0208 of the shares totaling 3.89 million with a market value of $113.25 million.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schwartz Eric, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec. SEC filings show that Schwartz Eric sold 4,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 ’24 at a price of $24.59 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59511.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02 ’24, McBreen Michael J. (EVP & President, CSS) disposed off 1,700 shares at an average price of $24.16 for $41064.0. The insider now directly holds 56,182 shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART).