Which institution holds the most shares in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) is 0.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $413.82 and a high of $616.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ISRG stock was last observed hovering at around $529.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.19%.

Currently trading at $522.41, the stock is -5.06% and -0.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -0.77% off its SMA200. ISRG registered 25.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $523.4372 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $526.4871.

The stock witnessed a -6.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.05%, and is -6.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has around 15638 employees, a market worth around $187.24B and $8.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 76.63 and Fwd P/E is 57.69. Profit margin for the company is 28.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.24% and -15.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.47%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.33% this year

3029.0 institutions hold shares in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG), with institutional investors hold 89.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 358.40M, and float is at 356.28M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 89.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 31.6 million shares valued at $14.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.9018 of the ISRG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 30.12 million shares valued at $13.4 billion to account for 8.4851 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 15.84 million shares representing 4.4624 and valued at over $7.05 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.1802 of the shares totaling 14.84 million with a market value of $6.6 billion.

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 ’25 that Brosius Mark (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) sold a total of 216 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 ’25 and was made at $563.11 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 907.0 shares of the ISRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05 ’25, Brosius Mark (SVP & Chief Mfg and Supply Cha) disposed off 215 shares at an average price of $560.70 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,123 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG).