Which institution holds the most shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc (NYSE: LEG) is -0.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.47 and a high of $14.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEG stock was last observed hovering at around $9.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $9.58, the stock is 4.66% and 13.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.28% off its SMA200. LEG registered -21.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.467 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.4453.

The stock witnessed a -0.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.69%, and is 4.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG) has around 17700 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $4.31B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.82. Profit margin for the company is -11.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.95% and -32.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.24% this year

424.0 institutions hold shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc (LEG), with institutional investors hold 81.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.14M, and float is at 131.57M with Short Float at 6.03%. Institutions hold 79.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 19.87 million shares valued at $227.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.4736 of the LEG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.93 million shares valued at $171.14 million to account for 10.8765 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PACER ADVISORS, INC. which holds 14.04 million shares representing 10.2273 and valued at over $160.92 million, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 3.317 of the shares totaling 4.55 million with a market value of $52.19 million.