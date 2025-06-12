Which institution holds the most shares in Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (NYSE: LOW) is -10.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $206.38 and a high of $287.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LOW stock was last observed hovering at around $224.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.29%.

Currently trading at $221.60, the stock is -2.37% and -1.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock -10.79% off its SMA200. LOW registered 2.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $224.3662 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $248.40495.

The stock witnessed a -4.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.95%, and is -2.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.88% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) has around 270000 employees, a market worth around $124.19B and $83.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.36 and Fwd P/E is 16.64. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.37% and -22.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.57%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.31% this year

3255.0 institutions hold shares in Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW), with institutional investors hold 78.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 560.00M, and float is at 559.79M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 78.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 53.95 million shares valued at $11.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4479 of the LOW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 38.43 million shares valued at $8.47 billion to account for 6.7296 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 24.96 million shares representing 4.3944 and valued at over $5.5 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.3 of the shares totaling 24.55 million with a market value of $5.41 billion.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc (LOW) Insider Activity

Lowe’s Cos., Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 ’25 that PRYOR JULIETTE WILLIAMS (EVP, CLO & Corp. Sec.) sold a total of 1,130 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 ’25 and was made at $227.50 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31898.0 shares of the LOW stock.

