Which institution holds the most shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) is -1.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.28 and a high of $104.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LITE stock was last observed hovering at around $81.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $82.36, the stock is 5.33% and 23.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 14.18% off its SMA200. LITE registered 79.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.4816 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.13055.

The stock witnessed a 14.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.65%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.50% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) has around 7257 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $1.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.54. Profit margin for the company is -29.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.12% and -20.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.69%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.31% this year

567.0 institutions hold shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE), with institutional investors hold 118.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.40M, and float is at 66.44M with Short Float at 17.33%. Institutions hold 117.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 9.21 million shares valued at $468.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.6821 of the LITE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.45 million shares valued at $379.54 million to account for 11.0753 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INVESCO LTD. which holds 6.27 million shares representing 9.3164 and valued at over $319.27 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 9.0815 of the shares totaling 6.11 million with a market value of $311.22 million.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ali Wajid, the company’s EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Ali Wajid sold 2,222 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 ’25 at a price of $83.58 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47460.0 shares.

Lumentum Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 ’25 that LOWE ALAN S (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 ’25 and was made at $83.58 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the LITE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04 ’25, ALAN S. LOWE (Director) Proposed Sale 10,000 shares at an average price of $83.58 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE).