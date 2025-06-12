Which institution holds the most shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (NASDAQ: ODFL) is -8.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $144.90 and a high of $233.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ODFL stock was last observed hovering at around $167.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.78%.

Currently trading at $162.11, the stock is -1.42% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -3.44% at the moment leaves the stock -12.31% off its SMA200. ODFL registered -3.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $159.401 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $184.86395.

The stock witnessed a -7.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.48%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 1.63% over the month.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) has around 21895 employees, a market worth around $34.26B and $5.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.39 and Fwd P/E is 27.24. Profit margin for the company is 20.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.88% and -30.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.86%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year

1250.0 institutions hold shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL), with institutional investors hold 90.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.93M, and float is at 182.34M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 81.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 22.04 million shares valued at $3.89 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1866 of the ODFL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 16.33 million shares valued at $2.88 billion to account for 7.5451 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 16.2 million shares representing 7.4882 and valued at over $2.86 billion, while CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC holds 4.0727 of the shares totaling 8.81 million with a market value of $1.6 billion.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Satterfield Adam N, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Satterfield Adam N bought 2,457 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 ’25 at a price of $175.93 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23594.0 shares.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 ’25 that Gantt Greg C (Director) sold a total of 6,414 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 ’25 and was made at $205.87 per share for $1.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ODFL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13 ’25, Gantt Greg C (Director) Proposed Sale 6,414 shares at an average price of $203.02 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc (ODFL).