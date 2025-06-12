rts logo

Which institution holds the most shares in Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is -2.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.60 and a high of $24.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONB stock was last observed hovering at around $21.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $21.17, the stock is -0.51% and 2.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock 0.63% off its SMA200. ONB registered 29.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.6362 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.03645.

The stock witnessed a -4.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.67%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has around 4066 employees, a market worth around $7.83B and $3.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.32 and Fwd P/E is 8.07. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.75% and -13.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.65%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.22% this year

507.0 institutions hold shares in Old National Bancorp (ONB), with institutional investors hold 99.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 319.24M, and float is at 316.37M with Short Float at 5.80%. Institutions hold 87.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 38.9 million shares valued at $668.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3266 of the ONB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 33.41 million shares valued at $574.37 million to account for 10.5877 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 20.71 million shares representing 6.5634 and valued at over $356.06 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.3363 of the shares totaling 16.84 million with a market value of $289.48 million.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sander Mark G, the company’s PRESIDENT AND COO. SEC filings show that Sander Mark G sold 60,343 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $22.11 per share for a total of $1.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Old National Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Sander Mark G (PRESIDENT AND COO) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $22.45 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the ONB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, MARK G SANDER (Officer) Proposed Sale 7,000 shares at an average price of $22.38 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB).

