Which institution holds the most shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) is -7.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.12 and a high of $216.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PNC stock was last observed hovering at around $179.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.67%.

Currently trading at $177.74, the stock is 0.89% and 6.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -3.84% off its SMA200. PNC registered 14.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $166.7506 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $184.8459.

The stock witnessed a 1.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.94%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.32% over the week and 1.23% over the month.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) has around 53686 employees, a market worth around $70.31B and $33.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.55 and Fwd P/E is 10.31. Profit margin for the company is 16.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.48% and -17.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.64%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.74% this year

2212.0 institutions hold shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC), with institutional investors hold 85.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 395.79M, and float is at 393.91M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 85.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 37.08 million shares valued at $5.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2709 of the PNC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 28.99 million shares valued at $4.51 billion to account for 7.2469 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 17.2 million shares representing 4.2997 and valued at over $2.67 billion, while FMR LLC holds 4.291 of the shares totaling 17.16 million with a market value of $2.67 billion.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEMCHAK WILLIAM S, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that DEMCHAK WILLIAM S sold 1,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $177.63 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.55 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30 ’25, DEMCHAK WILLIAM S (CEO) disposed off 1,242 shares at an average price of $174.92 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 553,637 shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC).

