Which institution holds the most shares in Smurfit WestRock plc (SW)

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) is -19.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.01 and a high of $56.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SW stock was last observed hovering at around $43.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42%.

Currently trading at $43.39, the stock is -2.02% and 1.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -0.96% at the moment leaves the stock -10.11% off its SMA200. SW registered 1.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.7896 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.26755.

The stock witnessed a -3.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.94%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $22.58B and $25.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.52 and Fwd P/E is 11.65. Profit margin for the company is 1.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.24% and -23.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.66%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 258.35% this year

985.0 institutions hold shares in Smurfit WestRock plc (SW), with institutional investors hold 92.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 521.98M, and float is at 510.64M with Short Float at 3.60%. Institutions hold 91.67% of the Float.

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Finan Irial, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Finan Irial bought 15,180 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $39.21 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54893.0 shares.

Smurfit WestRock plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 ’25 that Henao Alvaro sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 ’25 and was made at $53.90 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44361.0 shares of the SW stock.

