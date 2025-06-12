Which institution holds the most shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) is -24.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.45 and a high of $12.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $8.90, the stock is 0.49% and 3.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -12.99% off its SMA200. SHO registered -11.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.596 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.22905.

The stock witnessed a -2.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.28%, and is 2.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $922.71M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.04 and Fwd P/E is 45.44. Profit margin for the company is 2.14%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.46% and -28.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.67%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.10% this year

360.0 institutions hold shares in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), with institutional investors hold 108.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.37M, and float is at 196.35M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 106.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 37.32 million shares valued at $390.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.4069 of the SHO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 31.65 million shares valued at $331.06 million to account for 15.61 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 12.03 million shares representing 5.9334 and valued at over $126.9 million, while RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP holds 4.7663 of the shares totaling 9.66 million with a market value of $101.09 million.