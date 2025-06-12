Which institution holds the most shares in Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX)

Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) is 46.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $5.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNPX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.59%.

Currently trading at $5.09, the stock is 92.88% and 109.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 45.43% at the moment leaves the stock 75.41% off its SMA200. SNPX registered 22.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 67.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.42682 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8941.

The stock witnessed a 103.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.91%, and is 95.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.88% over the week and 12.99% over the month.

Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $7.07M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 176.63% and 0.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-250.84%).

13.0 institutions hold shares in Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX), with institutional investors hold 3.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.39M, and float is at 1.36M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 3.76% of the Float.