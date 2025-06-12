Which institution holds the most shares in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is -13.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.67 and a high of $169.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $111.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.56%.

Currently trading at $109.39, the stock is 2.86% and 7.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -2.29% at the moment leaves the stock -14.62% off its SMA200. TOL registered -6.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.1882 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $128.11984.

The stock witnessed a 0.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.61%, and is 1.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.28% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $10.74B and $10.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.11 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 12.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.21% and -35.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.84%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.85% this year

864.0 institutions hold shares in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL), with institutional investors hold 93.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.33M, and float is at 97.50M with Short Float at 3.78%. Institutions hold 93.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 12.7 million shares valued at $1.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.3341 of the TOL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.68 million shares valued at $1.23 billion to account for 10.37 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC which holds 5.57 million shares representing 5.4047 and valued at over $641.07 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.5148 of the shares totaling 3.62 million with a market value of $416.9 million.

Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAPIRO PAUL E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHAPIRO PAUL E sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 ’25 at a price of $106.97 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24 ’25, GARVEY CHRISTINE (Director) disposed off 420 shares at an average price of $110.58 for $46446.0. The insider now directly holds 13,186 shares of Toll Brothers Inc (TOL).