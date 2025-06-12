Which institution holds the most shares in Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: WINT) is -95.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $737.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WINT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -7.06% and -28.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.7 million and changing -12.51% at the moment leaves the stock -98.34% off its SMA200. WINT registered -99.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -96.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.978 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.16175.

The stock witnessed a -23.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.70%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.79% over the week and 10.67% over the month.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) has around 14 employees, a market worth around $2.56M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.24% and -99.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-175.14%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -366.22% this year

6.0 institutions hold shares in Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT), with institutional investors hold 1.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.56M, and float is at 0.75M with Short Float at 24.27%. Institutions hold 1.39% of the Float.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc (WINT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fraser Craig, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Fraser Craig bought 5,431 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 08 ’24 at a price of $0.91 per share for a total of $4942.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8638.0 shares.