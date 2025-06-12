Which Institutions Own Shares In Bunge Global SA (BG)?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) is -2.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.40 and a high of $114.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BG stock was last observed hovering at around $76.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57%.

Currently trading at $75.47, the stock is -3.13% and -2.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -8.80% off its SMA200. BG registered -27.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.7088 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.75.

The stock witnessed a -5.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.20%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Bunge Global SA (BG) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $10.14B and $51.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.56 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.97% and -34.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.86%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.46% this year

930.0 institutions hold shares in Bunge Global SA (BG), with institutional investors hold 94.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.40M, and float is at 132.77M with Short Float at 3.21%. Institutions hold 93.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 18.87 million shares valued at $2.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.3248 of the BG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 17.29 million shares valued at $1.85 billion to account for 12.2098 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 14.98 million shares representing 10.5763 and valued at over $1.6 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.6255 of the shares totaling 6.55 million with a market value of $699.42 million.