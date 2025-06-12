Which Institutions Own Shares In Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)?

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is -16.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $212.92 and a high of $298.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BURL stock was last observed hovering at around $241.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.66%.

Currently trading at $238.77, the stock is -3.53% and -0.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -7.91% off its SMA200. BURL registered 4.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $239.6842 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $259.27.

The stock witnessed a -8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.84%, and is 0.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has around 77532 employees, a market worth around $15.06B and $10.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.31 and Fwd P/E is 21.65. Profit margin for the company is 4.88%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.14% and -20.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.39%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.92% this year

809.0 institutions hold shares in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL), with institutional investors hold 117.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.09M, and float is at 62.72M with Short Float at 4.74%. Institutions hold 117.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 6.38 million shares valued at $1.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.0101 of the BURL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.32 million shares valued at $1.52 billion to account for 9.9093 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 6.09 million shares representing 9.5482 and valued at over $1.46 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 5.9214 of the shares totaling 3.77 million with a market value of $905.74 million.

Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferroni Stephen, the company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Ferroni Stephen sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $241.39 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2389.0 shares.

Burlington Stores Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 ’25 that Vecchio Jennifer (Group President and CMO) sold a total of 493 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 ’25 and was made at $228.57 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66061.0 shares of the BURL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, Vecchio Jennifer (Officer) Proposed Sale 493 shares at an average price of $227.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL).