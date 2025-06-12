Which Institutions Own Shares In Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM)?

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is 7.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.99 and a high of $69.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CM stock was last observed hovering at around $68.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $67.96, the stock is 0.57% and 7.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 9.63% off its SMA200. CM registered 38.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.1524 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.98945.

The stock witnessed a 6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.49%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.40% over the week and 0.69% over the month.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has around 48525 employees, a market worth around $63.49B and $45.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.93 and Fwd P/E is 10.81. Profit margin for the company is 11.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.63% and -2.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.98%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.07% this year

790.0 institutions hold shares in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM), with institutional investors hold 54.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 934.23M, and float is at 885.45M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 54.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with over 75.7 million shares valued at $3.6 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.7139 of the CM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with 50.63 million shares valued at $2.57 billion to account for 5.1596 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 37.86 million shares representing 3.8578 and valued at over $1.8 billion, while TORONTO DOMINION BANK holds 2.6436 of the shares totaling 25.94 million with a market value of $1.23 billion.