Which Institutions Own Shares In Caredx Inc (CDNA)?

Caredx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is -6.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.18 and a high of $34.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDNA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $20.08, the stock is 12.59% and 15.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -10.50% off its SMA200. CDNA registered 32.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.4505 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.436625.

The stock witnessed a 22.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.13%, and is 4.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Caredx Inc (CDNA) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $346.42M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.43 and Fwd P/E is 121.70. Profit margin for the company is 19.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.35% and -42.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.99%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.81% this year

306.0 institutions hold shares in Caredx Inc (CDNA), with institutional investors hold 102.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.46M, and float is at 52.00M with Short Float at 12.50%. Institutions hold 99.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 5.7 million shares valued at $88.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.925 of the CDNA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.29 million shares valued at $82.1 million to account for 10.1283 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 4.38 million shares representing 8.3937 and valued at over $68.04 million, while BELLEVUE GROUP AG holds 7.496 of the shares totaling 3.91 million with a market value of $60.76 million.

Caredx Inc (CDNA) Insider Activity

Caredx Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 ’25 that HAGSTROM WILLIAM A (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 ’25 and was made at $17.45 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53979.0 shares of the CDNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28 ’25, HAGSTROM WILLIAM A (Director) Proposed Sale 30,000 shares at an average price of $17.63 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Caredx Inc (CDNA).

