Which Institutions Own Shares In Crocs Inc (CROX)?

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) is -4.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.11 and a high of $165.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CROX stock was last observed hovering at around $105.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.86%.

Currently trading at $104.29, the stock is -3.07% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -6.82% off its SMA200. CROX registered -29.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.3632 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.9217.

The stock witnessed a -12.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.37%, and is 5.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Crocs Inc (CROX) has around 7910 employees, a market worth around $5.85B and $4.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.39 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 23.35%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.11% and -36.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.51%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.98% this year

661.0 institutions hold shares in Crocs Inc (CROX), with institutional investors hold 104.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.10M, and float is at 53.73M with Short Float at 11.25%. Institutions hold 101.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 8.5 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.0937 of the CROX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.53 million shares valued at $806.35 million to account for 9.1599 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 5.32 million shares representing 8.8195 and valued at over $776.39 million, while WIT PARTNERS ADVISORY PTE. LTD. holds 4.7286 of the shares totaling 2.85 million with a market value of $416.26 million.

Crocs Inc (CROX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SMACH THOMAS J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SMACH THOMAS J sold 9,139 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $109.47 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Crocs Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 ’25 that Bickley Ian (Director) sold a total of 3,044 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 ’25 and was made at $115.89 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27505.0 shares of the CROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Bickley Ian (Director) Proposed Sale 3,044 shares at an average price of $109.82 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Crocs Inc (CROX).