Which Institutions Own Shares In Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)?

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) is -25.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.57 and a high of $33.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNLI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $15.19, the stock is 8.41% and 8.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock -27.80% off its SMA200. DNLI registered -26.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.0303 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.03925.

The stock witnessed a 2.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.76%, and is 5.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has around 422 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.71% and -54.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.04%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.33% this year

328.0 institutions hold shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI), with institutional investors hold 104.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.25M, and float is at 125.73M with Short Float at 9.72%. Institutions hold 94.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 13.76 million shares valued at $319.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.1523 of the DNLI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 13.17 million shares valued at $305.91 million to account for 7.8034 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 11.31 million shares representing 6.7004 and valued at over $262.67 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 5.8187 of the shares totaling 9.82 million with a market value of $228.11 million.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ho Carole, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Ho Carole sold 12,255 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 ’25 at a price of $20.22 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Denali Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 ’25 that Ho Carole (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 2,907 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 ’25 and was made at $20.81 per share for $60495.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the DNLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06 ’25, Schuth Alexander O. (COFO and Secretary) disposed off 12,255 shares at an average price of $20.22 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 247,215 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI).