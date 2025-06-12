Which Institutions Own Shares In Enhabit Inc (EHAB)?

Enhabit Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is 31.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.85 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EHAB stock was last observed hovering at around $10.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $10.25, the stock is -2.62% and 12.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -4.38% at the moment leaves the stock 23.73% off its SMA200. EHAB registered 11.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.1486 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.28415.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.02%, and is -3.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 1.57% over the month.

Enhabit Inc (EHAB) has around 10700 employees, a market worth around $519.03M and $1.03B in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.84. Profit margin for the company is -13.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.64% and -6.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 133.87% this year

217.0 institutions hold shares in Enhabit Inc (EHAB), with institutional investors hold 104.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.60M, and float is at 43.89M with Short Float at 3.12%. Institutions hold 101.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.69 million shares valued at $68.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.3468 of the EHAB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with 5.0 million shares valued at $44.58 million to account for 9.9755 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 3.6 million shares representing 7.1924 and valued at over $32.14 million, while 8 KNOTS MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 6.4807 of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $28.96 million.

Enhabit Inc (EHAB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McQuiddy Collin, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that McQuiddy Collin sold 1,096 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 ’25 at a price of $8.58 per share for a total of $9404.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Enhabit Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 ’24 that Bolton Jeffrey (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 ’24 and was made at $8.69 per share for $34760.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98144.0 shares of the EHAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10 ’24, MCGUIGAN STUART M (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $8.81 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 46,810 shares of Enhabit Inc (EHAB).