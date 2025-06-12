Which Institutions Own Shares In GRAIL Inc (GRAL)?

GRAIL Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is 145.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.33 and a high of $63.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRAL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72%.

Currently trading at $43.87, the stock is 11.25% and 29.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 4.08% at the moment leaves the stock 77.09% off its SMA200. GRAL registered a gain of 102.91% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.0022 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.7733.

The stock witnessed a 21.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.20%, and is 9.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 8.12% over the month.

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $130.71M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1464.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 255.80% and -31.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.66%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.44% this year

441.0 institutions hold shares in GRAIL Inc (GRAL), with institutional investors hold 77.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.30M, and float is at 29.66M with Short Float at 19.92%. Institutions hold 66.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. with over 2.45 million shares valued at $37.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.8907 of the GRAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 1.87 million shares valued at $28.67 million to account for 6.0075 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.5 million shares representing 4.8321 and valued at over $23.06 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 3.9966 of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $19.07 million.

GRAIL Inc (GRAL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ofman Joshua J., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Ofman Joshua J. sold 48,213 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $33.93 per share for a total of $1.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

GRAIL Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 ’25 that Freidin Aaron (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 41,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 ’25 and was made at $33.93 per share for $1.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the GRAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, RAGUSA ROBERT P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 94,035 shares at an average price of $33.93 for $3.19 million. The insider now directly holds 734,627 shares of GRAIL Inc (GRAL).