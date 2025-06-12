Which Institutions Own Shares In Knife River Corp (KNF)?

Knife River Corp (NYSE: KNF) is -16.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.51 and a high of $108.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KNF stock was last observed hovering at around $89.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.78%.

Currently trading at $84.40, the stock is -11.30% and -9.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -5.36% at the moment leaves the stock -10.76% off its SMA200. KNF registered 22.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.3392 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.574.

The stock witnessed a -15.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.41%, and is -9.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.39% over the month.

Knife River Corp (KNF) has around 4761 employees, a market worth around $4.78B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.61 and Fwd P/E is 18.18. Profit margin for the company is 6.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.90% and -22.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.94%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year

575.0 institutions hold shares in Knife River Corp (KNF), with institutional investors hold 93.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.65M, and float is at 56.34M with Short Float at 4.89%. Institutions hold 93.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.86 million shares valued at $481.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.122 of the KNF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.97 million shares valued at $418.9 million to account for 10.5499 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC which holds 2.06 million shares representing 3.6463 and valued at over $144.78 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.4771 of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $138.07 million.