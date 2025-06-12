Which Institutions Own Shares In Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG)?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) is -6.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.48 and a high of $32.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PHG stock was last observed hovering at around $23.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $23.62, the stock is 1.07% and -0.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -11.90% off its SMA200. PHG registered -10.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.8184 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.8103.

The stock witnessed a -5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.37%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.98% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has around 67823 employees, a market worth around $22.39B and $19.49B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.94. Profit margin for the company is -3.89%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.97% and -28.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.75%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year

377.0 institutions hold shares in Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), with institutional investors hold 6.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 947.99M, and float is at 947.07M with Short Float at 0.35%. Institutions hold 6.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD with over 8.18 million shares valued at $230.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.8708 of the PHG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ with 6.7 million shares valued at $168.95 million to account for 0.7137 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 6.1 million shares representing 0.6497 and valued at over $153.79 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 0.5955 of the shares totaling 5.59 million with a market value of $140.96 million.