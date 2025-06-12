Which Institutions Own Shares In M & T Bank Corp (MTB)?

M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) is -1.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $139.78 and a high of $225.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTB stock was last observed hovering at around $185.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23%.

Currently trading at $184.53, the stock is 0.68% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -0.96% off its SMA200. MTB registered 25.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $174.0036 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $186.3213.

The stock witnessed a -0.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.24%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

M & T Bank Corp (MTB) has around 22101 employees, a market worth around $29.62B and $13.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.36 and Fwd P/E is 9.96. Profit margin for the company is 18.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.01% and -18.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.31%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.42% this year

1353.0 institutions hold shares in M & T Bank Corp (MTB), with institutional investors hold 89.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.54M, and float is at 159.83M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 88.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.32 million shares valued at $2.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6302 of the MTB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.71 million shares valued at $1.92 billion to account for 7.6531 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 11.45 million shares representing 6.8939 and valued at over $1.73 billion, while FMR LLC holds 6.5258 of the shares totaling 10.84 million with a market value of $1.64 billion.

M & T Bank Corp (MTB) Insider Activity

M & T Bank Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 ’25 that KAY CHRISTOPHER E (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 ’25 and was made at $172.34 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10751.0 shares of the MTB stock.

