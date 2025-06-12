rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In M & T Bank Corp (MTB)?

M & T Bank Corp (NYSE: MTB) is -1.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $139.78 and a high of $225.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTB stock was last observed hovering at around $185.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.23%.

Currently trading at $184.53, the stock is 0.68% and 6.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -0.96% off its SMA200. MTB registered 25.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $174.0036 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $186.3213.

The stock witnessed a -0.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.24%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.36% over the month.

M & T Bank Corp (MTB) has around 22101 employees, a market worth around $29.62B and $13.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.36 and Fwd P/E is 9.96. Profit margin for the company is 18.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.01% and -18.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.31%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.42% this year

1353.0 institutions hold shares in M & T Bank Corp (MTB), with institutional investors hold 89.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.54M, and float is at 159.83M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 88.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.32 million shares valued at $2.92 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6302 of the MTB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 12.71 million shares valued at $1.92 billion to account for 7.6531 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 11.45 million shares representing 6.8939 and valued at over $1.73 billion, while FMR LLC holds 6.5258 of the shares totaling 10.84 million with a market value of $1.64 billion.

M & T Bank Corp (MTB) Insider Activity

M & T Bank Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 ’25 that KAY CHRISTOPHER E (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold a total of 1,738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 ’25 and was made at $172.34 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10751.0 shares of the MTB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12 ’25, KAY CHRISTOPHER E (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,738 shares at an average price of $172.34 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds shares of M & T Bank Corp (MTB).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.