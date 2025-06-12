Which Institutions Own Shares In Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)?

Mister Car Wash Inc (NASDAQ: MCW) is -10.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.84 and a high of $8.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $6.53, the stock is -7.25% and -9.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -10.60% off its SMA200. MCW registered -2.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -16.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.212 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.304075.

The stock witnessed a -17.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.07%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.76% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has around 6640 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.73 and Fwd P/E is 13.48. Profit margin for the company is 7.92%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.82% and -24.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.89%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.51% this year

279.0 institutions hold shares in Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW), with institutional investors hold 104.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 324.81M, and float is at 97.20M with Short Float at 15.70%. Institutions hold 101.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with over 219.21 million shares valued at $1.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 69.4066 of the MCW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.35 million shares valued at $102.19 million to account for 4.5444 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BROWN ADVISORY INC which holds 14.19 million shares representing 4.4914 and valued at over $101.0 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.4599 of the shares totaling 10.93 million with a market value of $77.8 million.

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Porter Mary Lyn, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Porter Mary Lyn sold 6,303 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 ’25 at a price of $6.69 per share for a total of $42167.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23081.0 shares.

Mister Car Wash Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 ’25 that Matheny Joseph Duane (Chief Innovation Officer) sold a total of 2,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 ’25 and was made at $6.69 per share for $17561.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88196.0 shares of the MCW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, Lai John Lo-minn (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 41,997 shares at an average price of $6.69 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 4,532,254 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW).