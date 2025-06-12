Which Institutions Own Shares In MPLX LP (MPLX)?

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is 7.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.95 and a high of $54.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPLX stock was last observed hovering at around $50.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $51.65, the stock is 0.93% and 1.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 5.59% off its SMA200. MPLX registered 25.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.6432 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.9162.

The stock witnessed a 5.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.73%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 0.94% over the month.

MPLX LP (MPLX) has around 5560 employees, a market worth around $52.72B and $11.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.92 and Fwd P/E is 10.64. Profit margin for the company is 38.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.29% and -5.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.99%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.63% this year

635.0 institutions hold shares in MPLX LP (MPLX), with institutional investors hold 65.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 365.68M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 23.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALPS ADVISORS INC with over 26.16 million shares valued at $1.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.5674 of the MPLX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKSTONE INC. with 23.14 million shares valued at $985.52 million to account for 2.2708 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INVESCO LTD. which holds 21.17 million shares representing 2.0771 and valued at over $901.42 million, while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ holds 1.6879 of the shares totaling 17.2 million with a market value of $732.52 million.

MPLX LP (MPLX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lyon Shawn M, the company’s Senior VP, Log. & Storage. SEC filings show that Lyon Shawn M bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $52.75 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25299.0 shares.

MPLX LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 ’24 that HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER (Exec VP & Chief Fin Ofc) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 ’24 and was made at $47.24 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14750.0 shares of the MPLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18 ’24, HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER (Officer) Proposed Sale 4,000 shares at an average price of $47.24 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds shares of MPLX LP (MPLX).