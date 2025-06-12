Which Institutions Own Shares In NetEase Inc ADR (NTES)?

NetEase Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NTES) is 49.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.85 and a high of $131.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTES stock was last observed hovering at around $131.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63%.

Currently trading at $132.97, the stock is 7.68% and 19.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 37.78% off its SMA200. NTES registered 41.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $111.0176 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.51035.

The stock witnessed a 24.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.78%, and is 4.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) has around 26028 employees, a market worth around $84.55B and $14.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.10 and Fwd P/E is 15.11. Profit margin for the company is 30.16%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.31% and 1.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.59%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 17.37% this year

582.0 institutions hold shares in NetEase Inc ADR (NTES), with institutional investors hold 12.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 644.49M, and float is at 635.59M with Short Float at 0.41%. Institutions hold 12.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 2.57 million shares valued at $245.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.399 of the NTES Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NINETY ONE UK LTD with 6.43 million shares valued at $614.47 million to account for 0.1996 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD. which holds 3.82 million shares representing 0.1186 and valued at over $365.07 million, while FMR LLC holds 0.0864 of the shares totaling 2.78 million with a market value of $265.96 million.

NetEase Inc ADR (NTES) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18 ’24, Leung Michael Man Kit (Officer) Proposed Sale 10,015 shares at an average price of $84.49 for $0.85 million. The insider now directly holds shares of NetEase Inc ADR (NTES).