Which Institutions Own Shares In One Stop Systems Inc (OSS)?

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) is 10.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $4.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is 30.68% and 47.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 14.55% at the moment leaves the stock 35.24% off its SMA200. OSS registered 77.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 38.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5025 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.73595.

The stock witnessed a 41.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.06%, and is 20.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $79.88M and $54.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.36%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.30% and -24.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.04%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.36% this year

41.0 institutions hold shares in One Stop Systems Inc (OSS), with institutional investors hold 36.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.58M, and float is at 17.15M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 30.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LYNROCK LAKE LP with over 2.04 million shares valued at $4.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.7372 of the OSS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BARD ASSOCIATES INC with 1.03 million shares valued at $2.49 million to account for 4.9432 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 0.7 million shares representing 3.3399 and valued at over $1.68 million, while PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC holds 2.5011 of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $1.26 million.

One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manko Joseph M. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manko Joseph M. Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 ’24 at a price of $1.94 per share for a total of $97000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.15 million shares.

One Stop Systems Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 ’24 that Manko Joseph M. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 ’24 and was made at $1.99 per share for $49750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.17 million shares of the OSS stock.