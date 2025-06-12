Which Institutions Own Shares In Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM)?

Oxford Industries, Inc (NYSE: OXM) is -36.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.12 and a high of $108.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OXM stock was last observed hovering at around $54.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.71%.

Currently trading at $50.03, the stock is -8.41% and -5.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -8.60% at the moment leaves the stock -29.49% off its SMA200. OXM registered -51.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.7048 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.9501.

The stock witnessed a -14.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.35%, and is -7.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $744.18M and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.46. Profit margin for the company is 6.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.78% and -53.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.18%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.14% this year

325.0 institutions hold shares in Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM), with institutional investors hold 122.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.00M, and float is at 14.21M with Short Float at 15.51%. Institutions hold 115.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 2.25 million shares valued at $225.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.3872 of the OXM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.76 million shares valued at $175.88 million to account for 11.2132 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 0.74 million shares representing 4.7076 and valued at over $73.84 million, while SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC holds 4.3159 of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $67.7 million.

Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGuirt Milford W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McGuirt Milford W bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 ’25 at a price of $58.70 per share for a total of $58700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7180.0 shares.

Oxford Industries, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 ’25 that Hernandez Tracey (SVP & CHRO) sold a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 ’25 and was made at $86.92 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1681.0 shares of the OXM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14 ’25, Hernandez Tracey (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,250 shares at an average price of $86.92 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Oxford Industries, Inc (OXM).