Which Institutions Own Shares In Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO)?

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) is -4.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.03 and a high of $40.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PECO stock was last observed hovering at around $36.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $35.75, the stock is 0.92% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -2.78% off its SMA200. PECO registered 12.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.4092 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.77365.

The stock witnessed a -1.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.38%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $4.95B and $682.81M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.91 and Fwd P/E is 50.63. Profit margin for the company is 10.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.21% and -10.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.52%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 25.96% this year

529.0 institutions hold shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO), with institutional investors hold 87.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.41M, and float is at 124.65M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 86.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 21.41 million shares valued at $700.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.4966 of the PECO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 19.23 million shares valued at $629.01 million to account for 15.7118 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 7.68 million shares representing 6.2709 and valued at over $251.05 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.7604 of the shares totaling 7.05 million with a market value of $231.29 million.

