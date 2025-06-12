rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)?

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) is -30.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $4.83, the stock is 0.61% and -2.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -27.28% off its SMA200. PLTK registered -44.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9738 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.64195.

The stock witnessed a -8.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.62%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $2.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 5.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.66% and -46.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.89%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year

271.0 institutions hold shares in Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK), with institutional investors hold 109.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 375.70M, and float is at 68.76M with Short Float at 7.90%. Institutions hold 16.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PACER ADVISORS, INC. with over 9.42 million shares valued at $74.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.5364 of the PLTK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 7.84 million shares valued at $61.67 million to account for 2.11 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT which holds 7.75 million shares representing 2.0871 and valued at over $61.01 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 0.9932 of the shares totaling 3.69 million with a market value of $29.03 million.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 389,053 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $4.70 per share for a total of $1.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199.51 million shares.

Playtika Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 ’25 that Playtika Holding UK II Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 150,869 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 ’25 and was made at $4.77 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 199.36 million shares of the PLTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Playtika Holding UK II Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $4.96 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 199,947,048 shares of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.