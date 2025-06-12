Which Institutions Own Shares In Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)?

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) is -30.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLTK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $4.83, the stock is 0.61% and -2.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -27.28% off its SMA200. PLTK registered -44.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9738 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.64195.

The stock witnessed a -8.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.62%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $1.81B and $2.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 5.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.66% and -46.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.89%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year

271.0 institutions hold shares in Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK), with institutional investors hold 109.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 375.70M, and float is at 68.76M with Short Float at 7.90%. Institutions hold 16.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PACER ADVISORS, INC. with over 9.42 million shares valued at $74.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.5364 of the PLTK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 7.84 million shares valued at $61.67 million to account for 2.11 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT which holds 7.75 million shares representing 2.0871 and valued at over $61.01 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 0.9932 of the shares totaling 3.69 million with a market value of $29.03 million.

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Playtika Holding UK II Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Playtika Holding UK II Ltd sold 389,053 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $4.70 per share for a total of $1.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199.51 million shares.

Playtika Holding Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 ’25 that Playtika Holding UK II Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 150,869 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 ’25 and was made at $4.77 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 199.36 million shares of the PLTK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Playtika Holding UK II Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $4.96 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 199,947,048 shares of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK).