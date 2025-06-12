Which Institutions Own Shares In Polaris Inc (PII)?

Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) is -27.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.92 and a high of $88.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PII stock was last observed hovering at around $42.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61%.

Currently trading at $42.00, the stock is 5.23% and 13.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -25.79% off its SMA200. PII registered -46.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.0334 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.59385.

The stock witnessed a 8.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.47%, and is 1.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Polaris Inc (PII) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $6.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.08 and Fwd P/E is 319.25. Profit margin for the company is 0.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.83% and -52.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.37%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.47% this year

518.0 institutions hold shares in Polaris Inc (PII), with institutional investors hold 103.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.20M, and float is at 52.47M with Short Float at 17.74%. Institutions hold 96.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 6.69 million shares valued at $523.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8175 of the PII Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.64 million shares valued at $442.05 million to account for 9.9734 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 4.7 million shares representing 8.308 and valued at over $368.24 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.3306 of the shares totaling 3.02 million with a market value of $236.27 million.