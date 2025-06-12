Which Institutions Own Shares In Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB)?

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) is -34.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.55 and a high of $96.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPB stock was last observed hovering at around $55.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $54.99, the stock is -6.45% and -10.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -31.13% off its SMA200. SPB registered -39.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.3188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.8506.

The stock witnessed a -16.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.84%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.05% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.30 and Fwd P/E is 11.86. Profit margin for the company is 2.02%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.81% and -43.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.28%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.18% this year

397.0 institutions hold shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB), with institutional investors hold 108.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.30M, and float is at 24.06M with Short Float at 9.81%. Institutions hold 104.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 3.0 million shares valued at $257.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.3875 of the SPB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC with 2.01 million shares valued at $172.51 million to account for 6.9466 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INVESCO LTD. which holds 1.74 million shares representing 6.0358 and valued at over $149.89 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 4.636 of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $115.13 million.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Maura David M, the company’s Executive Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Maura David M sold 66,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $65.53 per share for a total of $4.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.72 million shares.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Maura David M (Executive Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 5,180 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $63.77 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.72 million shares of the SPB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, Maura David M (Officer) Proposed Sale 70,790 shares at an average price of $66.13 for $4.68 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB).