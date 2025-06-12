Which Institutions Own Shares In Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) is -8.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.53 and a high of $40.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUPN stock was last observed hovering at around $33.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $33.15, the stock is 1.97% and 3.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -2.99% off its SMA200. SUPN registered 26.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.0672 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.17305.

The stock witnessed a 3.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.64%, and is 2.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has around 674 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $668.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.02 and Fwd P/E is 13.28. Profit margin for the company is 9.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.85% and -17.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.86%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.94% this year

409.0 institutions hold shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN), with institutional investors hold 114.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.99M, and float is at 52.98M with Short Float at 7.98%. Institutions hold 109.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.39 million shares valued at $278.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.903 of the SUPN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.14 million shares valued at $164.18 million to account for 11.1635 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC which holds 5.27 million shares representing 9.5892 and valued at over $141.03 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.2145 of the shares totaling 2.87 million with a market value of $76.69 million.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rubin Jonathan, the company’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Rubin Jonathan sold 927 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 ’25 at a price of $39.15 per share for a total of $36292.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7853.0 shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 ’25 that Bhatt Padmanabh P. (Sr. VP of IP, CSO) sold a total of 9,477 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 ’25 and was made at $39.70 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10149.0 shares of the SUPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27 ’25, Bhatt Padmanabh P. (Sr. VP of IP, CSO) disposed off 2,573 shares at an average price of $39.62 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 10,149 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN).