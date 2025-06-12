Which Institutions Own Shares In Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO)?

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) is -55.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $5.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STRO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -5.58% and 0.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -62.34% off its SMA200. STRO registered -77.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8228 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.19525.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.30%, and is -9.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) has around 338 employees, a market worth around $69.83M and $66.43M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -369.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.06% and -84.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-137.67%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year

155.0 institutions hold shares in Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO), with institutional investors hold 74.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.35M, and float is at 78.04M with Short Float at 7.22%. Institutions hold 70.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 7.71 million shares valued at $22.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4906 of the STRO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.91 million shares valued at $20.25 million to account for 8.5082 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. which holds 4.45 million shares representing 5.4757 and valued at over $13.03 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 5.3702 of the shares totaling 4.36 million with a market value of $12.78 million.