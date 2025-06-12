Which Institutions Own Shares In VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY)?

VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) is -13.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $3.79, the stock is 11.65% and 11.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -17.00% off its SMA200. EGY registered -35.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4018 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5662.

The stock witnessed a 7.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.29%, and is 13.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.55% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $393.48M and $489.16M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.81 and Fwd P/E is 13.87. Profit margin for the company is 11.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.33% and -48.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.48% this year

265.0 institutions hold shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY), with institutional investors hold 65.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.82M, and float is at 102.34M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 64.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.59 million shares valued at $53.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2983 of the EGY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 7.55 million shares valued at $47.36 million to account for 7.2959 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 4.11 million shares representing 3.9691 and valued at over $25.76 million, while AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC holds 2.7179 of the shares totaling 2.81 million with a market value of $17.64 million.

VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pruckl Thor, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Pruckl Thor sold 10,169 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 ’25 at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $40168.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16 ’24, Maxwell George W.M. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 4,500 shares at an average price of $4.68 for $21060.0. The insider now directly holds 369,382 shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY).