Which Institutions Own Shares In Webster Financial Corp (WBS)?

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) is -2.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.33 and a high of $63.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBS stock was last observed hovering at around $54.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.01%.

Currently trading at $53.90, the stock is 2.75% and 9.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 2.60% off its SMA200. WBS registered 30.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.1168 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.53595.

The stock witnessed a 1.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.47%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.00% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) has around 4407 employees, a market worth around $9.07B and $4.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.13 and Fwd P/E is 8.28. Profit margin for the company is 17.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.03% and -15.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.64% this year

633.0 institutions hold shares in Webster Financial Corp (WBS), with institutional investors hold 90.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 171.39M, and float is at 166.83M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 89.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 18.12 million shares valued at $789.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.6764 of the WBS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.45 million shares valued at $673.47 million to account for 9.1057 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 8.78 million shares representing 5.1729 and valued at over $382.59 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.1181 of the shares totaling 6.99 million with a market value of $304.58 million.

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILKINS CHARLES L, the company’s Head of HSA Bank. SEC filings show that WILKINS CHARLES L sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 ’25 at a price of $53.25 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31534.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28 ’25, Evans Javier L. (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 7,800 shares at an average price of $52.58 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 19,820 shares of Webster Financial Corp (WBS).