rts logo

Who are the Institutional Holders in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR)?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) is -10.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.18 and a high of $21.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $16.81, the stock is 2.29% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -8.52% off its SMA200. ARR registered -14.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.9322 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.3762.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.48%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.42% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $593.48M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.79. Profit margin for the company is -2.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.54% and -23.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.99% this year

263.0 institutions hold shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR), with institutional investors hold 53.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.75M, and float is at 81.41M with Short Float at 5.86%. Institutions hold 53.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.44 million shares valued at $163.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.3122 of the ARR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.3 million shares valued at $102.72 million to account for 10.8684 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 1.78 million shares representing 3.6504 and valued at over $34.5 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.3347 of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $22.07 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hain Robert C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hain Robert C sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 ’25 at a price of $18.07 per share for a total of $45178.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6793.0 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 ’24 that PAPERIN STEWART J (Director) sold a total of 24,852 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 ’24 and was made at $18.78 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 363.0 shares of the ARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31 ’24, PAPERIN STEWART J (Director) Proposed Sale 24,852 shares at an average price of $18.85 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.