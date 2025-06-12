Who are the Institutional Holders in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR)?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) is -10.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.18 and a high of $21.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $16.81, the stock is 2.29% and 5.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -8.52% off its SMA200. ARR registered -14.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.9322 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.3762.

The stock witnessed a -0.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.48%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.42% over the week and 1.33% over the month.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $593.48M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.79. Profit margin for the company is -2.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.54% and -23.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.99% this year

263.0 institutions hold shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR), with institutional investors hold 53.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.75M, and float is at 81.41M with Short Float at 5.86%. Institutions hold 53.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 8.44 million shares valued at $163.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.3122 of the ARR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.3 million shares valued at $102.72 million to account for 10.8684 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 1.78 million shares representing 3.6504 and valued at over $34.5 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.3347 of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $22.07 million.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hain Robert C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hain Robert C sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 ’25 at a price of $18.07 per share for a total of $45178.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6793.0 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 ’24 that PAPERIN STEWART J (Director) sold a total of 24,852 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 ’24 and was made at $18.78 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 363.0 shares of the ARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 31 ’24, PAPERIN STEWART J (Director) Proposed Sale 24,852 shares at an average price of $18.85 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (ARR).