Who are the Institutional Holders in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)?

Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) is 0.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.67 and a high of $57.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNS stock was last observed hovering at around $54.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $53.85, the stock is 2.17% and 7.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.81 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 4.43% off its SMA200. BNS registered 14.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.56735.

The stock witnessed a 6.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.18%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.43% over the week and 0.65% over the month.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) has around 88488 employees, a market worth around $67.07B and $53.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.70 and Fwd P/E is 9.67. Profit margin for the company is 8.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.30% and -5.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.05%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.09% this year

729.0 institutions hold shares in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS), with institutional investors hold 51.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.25B, and float is at 1.24B with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 51.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with over 100.42 million shares valued at $4.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.5458 of the BNS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with 69.43 million shares valued at $3.28 billion to account for 5.2175 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 49.34 million shares representing 3.7076 and valued at over $2.26 billion, while CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. holds 2.208 of the shares totaling 29.38 million with a market value of $1.34 billion.

Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 ’25 at a price of $17.85 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 162.98 million shares.