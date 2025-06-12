Who are the Institutional Holders in Braze Inc (BRZE)?

Braze Inc (NASDAQ: BRZE) is -32.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.45 and a high of $48.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRZE stock was last observed hovering at around $29.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $28.43, the stock is -18.04% and -13.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock -22.76% off its SMA200. BRZE registered -22.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.732 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.8062.

The stock witnessed a -21.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.14%, and is -22.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Braze Inc (BRZE) has around 1699 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $620.01M in sales. Fwd P/E is 77.84. Profit margin for the company is -16.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.57% and -41.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.15%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year

333.0 institutions hold shares in Braze Inc (BRZE), with institutional investors hold 88.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.84M, and float is at 74.61M with Short Float at 4.60%. Institutions hold 77.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with over 8.55 million shares valued at $332.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.4288 of the BRZE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.35 million shares valued at $246.54 million to account for 6.2569 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP which holds 4.9 million shares representing 4.8309 and valued at over $190.35 million, while BATTERY MANAGEMENT CORP. holds 4.6478 of the shares totaling 4.72 million with a market value of $183.14 million.

Braze Inc (BRZE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Winkles Isabelle, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Winkles Isabelle sold 11,672 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $35.88 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Braze Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that Malik Pankaj (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $35.88 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69274.0 shares of the BRZE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Wiseman Susan (General Counsel) disposed off 5,143 shares at an average price of $35.88 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 243,856 shares of Braze Inc (BRZE).