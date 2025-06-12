Who are the Institutional Holders in Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK)?

Catheter Precision Inc (AMEX: VTAK) is 33.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTAK stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 139.26% and 113.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 676.92 million and changing 165.06% at the moment leaves the stock 41.13% off its SMA200. VTAK registered -88.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 69.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2816 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4254.

The stock witnessed a 104.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.43%, and is 198.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 47.14% over the week and 24.67% over the month.

Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $7.55M and $0.48M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4817.26%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.14% and -92.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.65%).

10.0 institutions hold shares in Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK), with institutional investors hold 5.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.02M, and float is at 10.32M with Short Float at 5.16%. Institutions hold 4.67% of the Float.

Catheter Precision Inc (VTAK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLOMBATTO MARTIN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLOMBATTO MARTIN J sold 3 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 ’25 at a price of $0.40 per share for a total of $1.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.