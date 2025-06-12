Who are the Institutional Holders in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)?

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE: CUZ) is -1.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.16 and a high of $32.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUZ stock was last observed hovering at around $30.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $30.25, the stock is 6.67% and 9.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 2.60% off its SMA200. CUZ registered 32.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.7424 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.48275.

The stock witnessed a 5.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.64%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.25% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) has around 306 employees, a market worth around $5.08B and $897.85M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 90.35 and Fwd P/E is 78.73. Profit margin for the company is 5.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.51% and -7.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.67%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.74% this year

534.0 institutions hold shares in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ), with institutional investors hold 102.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.91M, and float is at 166.39M with Short Float at 4.03%. Institutions hold 101.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.86 million shares valued at $552.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.6858 of the CUZ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 21.18 million shares valued at $490.35 million to account for 13.9263 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC which holds 11.68 million shares representing 7.6811 and valued at over $270.45 million, while APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC. holds 5.2359 of the shares totaling 7.96 million with a market value of $182.29 million.

Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Roper Pamela F, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that Roper Pamela F sold 7,047 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 ’24 at a price of $29.13 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49322.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06 ’24, Symes Jeffrey D (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,997 shares at an average price of $28.13 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 12,529 shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ).