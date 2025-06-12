Who are the Institutional Holders in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)?

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) is 5.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.85 and a high of $65.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CBRL stock was last observed hovering at around $54.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13%.

Currently trading at $55.64, the stock is -1.82% and 15.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 15.24% off its SMA200. CBRL registered 15.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.3058 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.28155.

The stock witnessed a 7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.06%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) has around 77600 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $3.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.60 and Fwd P/E is 17.11. Profit margin for the company is 1.65%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.35% and -14.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.58%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.56% this year

357.0 institutions hold shares in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL), with institutional investors hold 107.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.27M, and float is at 21.75M with Short Float at 14.84%. Institutions hold 105.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $145.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.533 of the CBRL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 2.62 million shares valued at $110.62 million to account for 11.8177 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BIGLARI CAPITAL CORP. which holds 2.0 million shares representing 9.008 and valued at over $84.32 million, while EARNEST PARTNERS LLC holds 8.3446 of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $78.11 million.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GMT CAPITAL CORP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GMT CAPITAL CORP bought 53,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 ’25 at a price of $44.60 per share for a total of $2.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.83 million shares.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 ’25 that GMT CAPITAL CORP (10% Owner) bought a total of 35,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 ’25 and was made at $42.77 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.78 million shares of the CBRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 30 ’25, GMT CAPITAL CORP (10% Owner) acquired 70,293 shares at an average price of $42.27 for $2.97 million. The insider now directly holds 2,745,093 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL).