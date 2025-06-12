Who are the Institutional Holders in DHT Holdings Inc (DHT)?

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) is 22.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.67 and a high of $12.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $11.41, the stock is -0.92% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 7.22% off its SMA200. DHT registered -1.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.8952 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.6419.

The stock witnessed a 1.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.21%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has around 924 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $540.12M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.30 and Fwd P/E is 7.34. Profit margin for the company is 33.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.60% and -7.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.31%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.34% this year

296.0 institutions hold shares in DHT Holdings Inc (DHT), with institutional investors hold 82.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.61M, and float is at 126.15M with Short Float at 2.91%. Institutions hold 65.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 22.0 million shares valued at $254.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.6315 of the DHT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with 12.9 million shares valued at $149.28 million to account for 7.9953 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 7.12 million shares representing 4.4152 and valued at over $82.43 million, while DME CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP holds 2.4939 of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $46.56 million.