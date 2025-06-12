Who are the Institutional Holders in Evogene Ltd (EVGN)?

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ: EVGN) is -3.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $7.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVGN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $1.81, the stock is 44.53% and 53.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.59 million and changing -19.91% at the moment leaves the stock 2.43% off its SMA200. EVGN registered -73.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1764 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7674.

The stock witnessed a 60.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.29%, and is 63.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.57% over the week and 16.84% over the month.

Evogene Ltd (EVGN) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $12.08M and $6.77M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -224.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.53% and -74.83% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.53% this year

18.0 institutions hold shares in Evogene Ltd (EVGN), with institutional investors hold 6.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.67M, and float is at 6.57M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 6.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 3.08 million shares valued at $2.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.0837 of the EVGN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 0.22 million shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.4315 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE, SNC which holds 0.1 million shares representing 0.1983 and valued at over $65294.0, while LPL FINANCIAL LLC holds 0.133 of the shares totaling 67335.0 with a market value of $43795.0.