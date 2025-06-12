Who are the Institutional Holders in Hasbro, Inc (HAS)?

Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) is 23.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.00 and a high of $73.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HAS stock was last observed hovering at around $68.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $69.04, the stock is 3.45% and 12.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 8.97% off its SMA200. HAS registered 18.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.2834 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.3587.

The stock witnessed a 5.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.61%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.78% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

Hasbro, Inc (HAS) has around 4985 employees, a market worth around $9.67B and $4.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.77 and Fwd P/E is 14.83. Profit margin for the company is 9.98%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.90% and -6.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.46%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.65% this year

877.0 institutions hold shares in Hasbro, Inc (HAS), with institutional investors hold 94.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.13M, and float is at 131.43M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 89.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.85 million shares valued at $927.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.3618 of the HAS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with 14.78 million shares valued at $864.9 million to account for 10.5983 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 13.89 million shares representing 9.958 and valued at over $812.65 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.4053 of the shares totaling 6.15 million with a market value of $359.5 million.

Hasbro, Inc (HAS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Austin Matthew Edward, the company’s EVP & Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Austin Matthew Edward sold 1,718 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 ’24 at a price of $65.06 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36828.0 shares.