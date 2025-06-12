Who are the Institutional Holders in Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX)?

Himax Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: HIMX) is 13.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.12 and a high of $13.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HIMX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $9.15, the stock is 7.96% and 20.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 23.53% off its SMA200. HIMX registered 40.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.5654 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.4069.

The stock witnessed a 12.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.93%, and is 7.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.61% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX) has around 2177 employees, a market worth around $1.60B and $913.71M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.28 and Fwd P/E is 15.87. Profit margin for the company is 9.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.71% and -34.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.55% this year

186.0 institutions hold shares in Himax Technologies ADR (HIMX), with institutional investors hold 28.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.90M, and float is at 174.90M with Short Float at 3.81%. Institutions hold 19.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with over 4.58 million shares valued at $36.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.3118 of the HIMX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with 3.37 million shares valued at $26.73 million to account for 0.9643 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 2.11 million shares representing 0.6043 and valued at over $16.77 million, while ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP holds 0.376 of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $10.43 million.