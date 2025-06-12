Who are the Institutional Holders in Inter & Co Inc (INTR)?

Inter & Co Inc (NASDAQ: INTR) is 71.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.88 and a high of $7.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INTR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $7.25, the stock is 3.27% and 12.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 5.84% at the moment leaves the stock 22.79% off its SMA200. INTR registered 22.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.4654 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.9043.

The stock witnessed a 7.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.78%, and is 4.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) has around 3270 employees, a market worth around $3.19B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.65 and Fwd P/E is 10.18. Profit margin for the company is 9.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.86% and -7.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.06%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.58% this year

132.0 institutions hold shares in Inter & Co Inc (INTR), with institutional investors hold 35.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 322.67M, and float is at 230.98M with Short Float at 3.26%. Institutions hold 26.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with over 64.51 million shares valued at $396.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.1425 of the INTR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC with 4.99 million shares valued at $30.71 million to account for 1.1723 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC which holds 4.64 million shares representing 1.0903 and valued at over $28.56 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 1.0592 of the shares totaling 4.51 million with a market value of $27.75 million.

Inter & Co Inc (INTR) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 19 ’24, Janderson de Miranda Facchin (Officer) Proposed Sale 10,244 shares at an average price of $7.35 for $75293.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Inter & Co Inc (INTR).