Who are the Institutional Holders in RH (RH)?

RH (NYSE: RH) is -54.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $123.03 and a high of $457.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RH stock was last observed hovering at around $189.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.4%.

Currently trading at $178.98, the stock is -5.72% and -3.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -5.49% at the moment leaves the stock -40.79% off its SMA200. RH registered -33.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $185.3692 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $302.266.

The stock witnessed a -20.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.74%, and is 0.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

RH (RH) has around 6340 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $3.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.64 and Fwd P/E is 12.63. Profit margin for the company is 2.28%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.48% and -60.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 86.30% this year

517.0 institutions hold shares in RH (RH), with institutional investors hold 120.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.73M, and float is at 15.21M with Short Float at 20.88%. Institutions hold 98.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 2.77 million shares valued at $676.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.9859 of the RH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 1.45 million shares valued at $354.35 million to account for 7.8537 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 1.36 million shares representing 7.384 and valued at over $333.16 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 4.9821 of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $224.79 million.

RH (RH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chaya Eri,. SEC filings show that Chaya Eri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 ’25 at a price of $450.45 per share for a total of $11.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

RH disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 ’25 that Hargarten Christina (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold a total of 5,280 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 ’25 and was made at $447.20 per share for $2.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 484.0 shares of the RH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17 ’25, Lee Edward T disposed off 600 shares at an average price of $446.73 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of RH (RH).