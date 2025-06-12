Who are the Institutional Holders in RPC, Inc (RES)?

RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) is -16.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.10 and a high of $7.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RES stock was last observed hovering at around $4.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is 6.08% and 3.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -14.34% off its SMA200. RES registered -23.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.793 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.7788.

The stock witnessed a -0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.60%, and is 7.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.16% over the month.

RPC, Inc (RES) has around 2597 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.06 and Fwd P/E is 11.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.73% and -34.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.77%).

with sales reaching $421.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.99% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.38% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.63% in year-over-year returns.

288.0 institutions hold shares in RPC, Inc (RES), with institutional investors hold 106.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.02M, and float is at 97.41M with Short Float at 17.68%. Institutions hold 42.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 14.58 million shares valued at $91.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.904 of the RES Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 10.7 million shares valued at $66.88 million to account for 5.0657 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 10.46 million shares representing 4.95 and valued at over $65.35 million, while PACER ADVISORS, INC. holds 4.0989 of the shares totaling 8.66 million with a market value of $54.12 million.